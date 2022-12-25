TWO neighbouring stores in a North Yorkshire town's mini-shopping mall have closed, following disputes with landlords.

The closure of Peacocks and M & Co in Abbey Walk, Selby, leaves the row with only two remaining retailers, Wilkos and Sainsburys, said one customer.

And a councillor, Steve Shaw-Wright, says the loss of the stores had been 'very disappointing' for both staff and customers.

A sign in the window of M & Co says: "Our time in Selby has sadly come to an end.

"Despite our best efforts to stay, we have been unable to reach terms with the landlord."

It advises shoppers to continue shopping with M & Co online or at its nearest stores, in Wetherby or Beverley.

M & Co went into administration earlier this month, with its administrators working to find a buyer for the brand and stores across the UK at risk of closing if a sale doesn’t go through.

A notice in the window of Peacocks, headed 'Notice of Possession,' says the landlord has taken possession of the property.

Peacocks was rescued from administration last year.

Cllr Steve Shaw-Wright, a Selby town, district and county councillor, said the shops had 'looked like busy viable retail outlets.'

He said Selby had seen some retail growth but it tended to be either Aldi, changing location to the town centre, Lidl, a new store just off the bypass, and a like for like replacement with Frankie and Benny's replaced by Tim Hortons.

"There is a high turnover of smaller units new shops opening and closing quite quickly," he said.

"The main issue is that the majority of retail properties are owned by a variety of out of town, if not out of region landlords, pension funds etc."

He said the Town Council did what it could to encourage local residents and visitors to the town with high quality entertainment at the town hall, along with promoting town businesses with regular specialist markets and community events.

He said the district council was now in the last few months of it's existence and Selby would now look to Northallerton for any form of major investment.

"Hopefully the new North Yorkshire Council will have a more successful approach to investment in proper skilled employment opportunities, rather than more logistics, low wage zero hours contracts," he said.