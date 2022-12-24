A YORK fish and chip shop has been closed until further notice after a fire.

The blaze broke out at 11.20am yesterday at the business in Tang Hall Lane, Tang Hall, said North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service.

It said crews from York and Acomb responded to a report of the fire in a commercial premises.

"Crews extinguished the fire that was confined to a fryer and ducting system," said a spokesperson.

"Crews carried out a thorough inspection of the ducting and a neighbouring property to check for fire spread. All damage was confined to the fryer and ducting."

A member of staff at the shop was unable to say today when the shop might be able to reopen.