Rail passengers are having to leave York very early today to get to their destination before Christmas.

No trains will be running after 2pm and some services will finish before midday.

The railway network is closing down earlier than normal for the festive period because of rail strikes.

The last train to London before Christmas leaves York at 10.32 am. LNER is warning that it will be very busy. There will no more trains south until December 26.

Passengers going north have longer to travel - the last train to Edinburgh leaves at 11.55. Again, LNER is expecting it to be very full. At least one train north before then has been cancelled.

According to Transpennine Express, the last train west to Leeds will leave York at 13.30. The last train east to Malton and Scarborough will be at 14.03.

There are now no trains to Harrogate or Selby until after Christmas.

Train companies have been urging people not to travel today unless absolutely necessary.

The rail network will be completely closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, as normal.