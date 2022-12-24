THREE people ran off as emergency services arrived to deal with a road collision which left a man needing medical attention.

Two cars crashed on Chapelfields Road, Acomb, after 9pm last night. One was a Micra and the other was an Audi.

As police arrived the three people who had been in the Audi ran off. Smoke was coming from one of the cars.

Paramedics from Yorkshire Ambulance Service treated the driver of the Micra who remained at the scene when the emergency services arrived.

Firefighters from Acomb Fire Station dealt with the smoke and made the scene safe.