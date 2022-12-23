TWO casualties were taken to hospital after a vehicle crashed and overturned on a North Yorkshire road.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the single vehicle collision happened at 1pm at Sutton Bank, near Thirsk.

It said all occupants were out of the vehicle on the arrival of the crew from Thirsk.

"Crews used one hose reel jet to cool the engine of the care and carried out precautionary checks on two casualties, prior to them being left in the care of ambulance crews to be taken to hospital,"it added.