FIREFIGHTERS from Tadcaster, Acomb and York were called out to a crash in York today.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said they responded to reports of a 'multiple vehicle' collision at just after noon in Tadcaster Road.

A spokesperson said that on the arrival of the crews, all occupants were out of the vehicles.

"No action was required by the fire service and so the incident was left in the hands of the police," they added.