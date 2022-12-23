A VIKING Longship weighing five tonnes will be pulled through a North Yorkshire village this New Year’s Eve.

The Viking god Thor and his warriors, dressed in full costume featuring swords, shields and armoury, will be pulling the Longship through Flamborough, ahead of the Flamborough Fire Festival, which starts at 8pm that evening in the Festival Arena on New Year's Eve.

This year’s festival includes an invasion led by Jarl Thorstein Oxleg of the Volsung Vikings, a fireballs show, a Viking Encampment, a torchlight procession with over 1,200 torches, and a fireworks show to finish the night at 10pm.

The UK’s strongest Viking Ryan Linley, also known as Thorkell the Tall, will attempt to pull the longship through the arena.

Flamborough Fire Festival was nominated as a finalist in the Remarkable Tourist Events of the Year and rated as one of the best New Year's Eve attractions in the UK.

To buy your tickets in advance, visit www.flamboroughfirefestival.org