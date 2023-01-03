BRITAIN'S governing body for motorsport has been told to carry out a safety review following a fatal speed record attempt at Elvington Airfield.

Millionaire businessman Zef Eisenberg, 47, crashed at 244 mph in October 2020 when he tried to prove he had created the world’s fastest Porsche.

While attempting a record “flying mile” at the airfield near York his Porsche 911 Turbo became airborne, both barrel rolling and spinning end over end, and travelled 500 metres before coming to a stop, the inquest into his death heard.

York and North Yorkshire senior coroner Jon Heath also heard details about the harness that Mr Eisenberg was wearing which made him so concerned, he sent a report to Motorsport UK, the national governing body for four-wheeled sport in Britain.

In it he writes: “In my opinion there is a risk that future deaths could occur unless action is taken. In the circumstances it is my statutory duty to report to you.”

He said the inquest heard evidence that Mr Eisenberg’s safety harness crotch straps became detached from the car due to the impact when the car overturned.

The straps were attached to a reinforcement plate under the car.

“The detachment of crotch strap harness in this instance cannot be said to have made a significant difference to the manner in which the driver died,” the coroner wrote.

“My concern relates to the regulation and assessment of the strength of cars at the point the harness and the reinforcement plates are fitted.”

The reinforcement plate complied with regulations laid down by FIA the international motoring sport authority, the inquest was told.

“In my opinion action should be taken to prevent future deaths and I believe you (and/or your organisation) have the power to take such action,” he writes.

Motorsport UK has until February 10 to tell Mr Heath what action it intends to take, when it will take it and the timetable for the action. If it decides not to take any action, it must tell him why.

Family members, who attended the hearing remotely, expressed concerns about whether he was correctly strapped into the Porsche, using a six-point harness which was attached to the car in five places.

Jamie Champkin, from Motorsport UK – the body which provided Mr Eisenberg with a permit to make the record attempts that day, told the inquest the forces involved in the crash were huge, and could not have been survived.

The inquest previously heard Mr Eisenberg wanted to show he had created the world’s fastest Porsche for “bragging rights”.

He had already survived Britain’s fastest motorcycle crash at the same airfield in 2016 when his turbine-powered motorbike failed to stop at the end of the runway, breaking bones in his legs and pelvis – which meant he had to learn to walk again.