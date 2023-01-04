IN ANOTHER look at York from 100 years ago, here is a photo of Edward, Prince of Wales, during a royal visit to York.

The visit was in May 1923. Some 13 years later Edward caused the biggest royal scandal of all time by abdicating so he could marry the American divorcee Wallis Simpson.

But things appeared less dramatic on his visit to York a century ago.

The Prince of Wales - as he was known then - is pictured wearing a military-looking greatcoat.

He was in York that day to be made an Honorary Freeman of the City and took part in several different engagements during his visit.

One photo shows him meeting former military personnel in Mansion House Yard, as well as with the Archbishop of York at York Minster.

He also managed a visit to the Rowntree chocolate factory on Haxby Road.