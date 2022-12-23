Flying Scotsman, the world’s most famous steam locomotive, is celebrating its 100th birthday in style with its own gin - made in the city where it used to stop for lunch.

The National Railway Museum in York has collaborated with York Gin to create a special edition London Dry gin, a first for the museum.

Scottish heather, Yorkshire lavender and a kick of black pepper (imported into London’s docks) promise a distinctive flavour profile inspired by the loco’s famous daily 10am route from London King’s Cross to Edinburgh Waverley via York.

The Scotsman route was also the inspiration behind the gin’s 39.3% alcohol content, mirroring the 393-mile journey between the two railway hubs. The result is a classic, complex and beautifully balanced London Dry gin.

Tom Mackie, Group Retail Operations Manager at the National Railway Museum, said: “We’re really excited to launch Flying Scotsman’s very own gin and it’s great to work with such a wonderful local company like York Gin to produce it.

"Flying Scotsman is preparing to celebrate a big birthday in 2023, and what better way to help kickstart the festivities than by raising a glass to such a railway icon.”

Emma Godivala, co-founder of York Gin, said: “This Flying Scotsman gin takes you on a journey through the countryside of Lowland Scotland, the Vale of York, and finally arriving in London, the end point of the spice route.

"The heather, lavender and black pepper are all in the flavour profile making this a really unique, fascinating and frankly delicious gin. This gin fits our ‘History in the Tasting’ motto perfectly, and we loved making it!”

The gin is exclusively available in the National Railway Museum shop. The museum is the home of Flying Scotsman and the locomotive will be on display alongside a revamped ‘Flying Scotsman Story’ exhibition during April 1--16 April 2023.

To celebrate its centenary, a programme of events featuring the locomotive on the tracks, visits to heritage railways and lots of other Flying Scotsman events has been planned.

You can find out more by visiting www.railwaymuseum.org.uk/flying-scotsman

Earlier this month, York Gin announced a gin to honour York Minster.