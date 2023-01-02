TODAY we turn back the clock 100 years to 1923 and in this archive photo women are pictured with their babies at Acomb Maternity Hospital.

This remained a maternity hospital until 1954 then became a geriatric unit.

It was situated in Acomb Hall which was built around 1780 and was known colloquially as 'Blue Hall' because of its slate roof. It was closed in 1976 and was later demolished.

The photo is from the City of York Council's Explore York Libraries and Archives.

What else do we know about the place?

Acomb Hall itself was bought by the York Corporation to become a maternity hospital.

Most patients were from York, but a few were from just outside the city boundaries. The hospital also trained midwives.

It closed as a maternity hospital in October 1954, when services were transferred to the much larger Fulford Maternity Hospital.

Renamed Acomb Hospital, it re-opened as a 40-bed geriatric hospital, run in conjunction with St Mary's Hospital in the city centre.

It closed in October 1976 and quickly became dilapidated.

There was anger in 1984 when files containing confidential details about former patients were found lying on the floors.

The hospital was demolished in the late 1980s, and Acomb Gables Community Unit for the Elderly was built on part of the site.

