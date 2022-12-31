A “danger to women” has been jailed for the second time this year after he defied a court order aimed at protecting his former girlfriend.

In a statement to police, the woman said Ryan James Thomas’ persistent unwanted attention had affected her so much she had tried to kill herself.

At one point, he threatened to go to her home and “smash her face in,” Rachel Webster, prosecuting, said.

She was the second woman to suffer at Thomas' hands, York Crown Court heard.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, told Thomas about the first woman: “It is quite clear …. that you have made this woman’s life hell.

“You are in my view, someone who will continue to be a danger to women in relationships.”

He jailed Thomas for 27 months after the 31-year-old, of Darwin Close, Huntington, pleaded guilty to breach of a restraining order.

That was made after he was convicted of domestic violence towards the first woman.

Earlier this year, the same judge gave Thomas an eight-month prison sentence after he had pleaded guilty to an earlier breach of the order.

Rachel Webster, prosecuting, said the first woman and Thomas had been in a relationship but were no longer in one and now lived in separate houses.

After Thomas was released from the earlier sentence and while he was on prison licence, he repeatedly contacted the woman.

His messages were abusive or trying to rekindle their relationship.

But he was banned under the restraining order indefinitely from contacting her in any way or going to her home street.

When the woman banned Thomas from her social media accounts, he changed to a different account.

He also phoned her on a Caller ID Withheld account.

“During the phone call, Thomas threatened the victim, saying he will come to her address and smash her face in,” said Ms Webster.

York Crown Court heard that Thomas was convicted of assaulting another girlfriend, causing criminal damage and harassing her in 2012.

He was given a nine-month suspended prison sentence – and made subject to a restraining order to protect her.

Defence barrister Charlotte Noddings said: “He is doing his utmost not to reoffend. He is extremely sorry.”

While on remand, he had got a job as a prison cleaner.

Thomas was now in a relationship with a third woman.

“When he is released from custody he will not be collecting his phone from the police station,” said Ms Noddings. “There is no possibility of contacting (the first woman).“

Thomas had a long-standing history of mental health problems consisting of post traumatic stress disorder and a “psychological dependence on cannabis” following a family tragedy five years ago.

Ms Noddings said the first woman had sent unpleasant messages to Thomas.