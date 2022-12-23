A WOMAN from York has had more than two million views on her TikTok bucket list challenge video.

Alex Raey, who works for Nestle's social media team, had no idea when she started her challenge that it would be watched so many times.

The 27-year-old, who lives in York city centre, said it all started because as one of her goals for 2022 she'd decided to take a career break and focus on herself.

Alex Raey from York took part in a set of challenges (Image: Alex Raey)

"I think the Covid pandemic felt like it took away two years of my adolescent life and I hadn't done very much so I thought that maybe I could use 2022 to do some of the things I'd always wanted to do," said Alex, who went to Pocklington School and subsequently studied at university in Birmingham.

"I started 2022 with five mini bottles of Prosecco with a goal written on each and put them in a shoebox - things like run a half marathon, do a triathlon with my mum, Yvonne, which was lovely.

"I had a couple of ones on there connected with travel and I spent two months travelling around south America visiting Bolivia, Peru, Argentina, Chile and Uruguay.

"Every time I achieved a goal I got to drink one of the bottles of Prosecco.

"It's been a great thing to do and I'd really recommend it to anyone out there reading this to do it too."

Alex Raey from York on her travels (Image: Alex Raey)

Alex documented her progress on TikTok and Instagram and it proved such a hit that she decided she wants to do the same again for 2023.

"This year's list is a bit more grown up," said Alex.

"I want to get a dog and I want to get a house, so those are both on there and there are a couple of work-related ones that I have saved from last year on there too. I also want to try and run a full marathon."

