Santa and his elves welcomed hundreds of people to a special Christmas-themed event this week at the Skylark Nature Reserve, owned by Drax Power Station.

Children had the chance to visit the magical Christmas grotto, meet Santa Claus and each receive a small gift at the three-day event run by the Drax visitor centre team.

The family fun day out featured activities to suit children of all ages including festive crafts, an I-Spy Christmas walk, a reindeer balloon race and a Snow-it-All quiz.

Jane Breach, Community Engagement & Visitor Centre Team Leader at Drax, said: “We’ve not been able to run our Christmas event at the Skylark Centre for the last two years due to Covid restrictions, so it was fantastic to see families and visitors of all ages enjoying the festive activities with us this year.

"There will be plenty more great events coming up next year and we look forward to seeing everyone again then. We wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

For information on future events at Drax and the Skylark nature reserve, visit Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DraxGroup/ or the Drax website at https://www.drax.com/visit-us/#events.