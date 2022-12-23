The government has confirmed that more civil service jobs are on their way to York.

The move follows York Central MP Rachael Maskell probing a cabinet office minister in Parliament earlier this month.

Ms Maskell asked what progress has been made with the government hubs programme and sought a meeting with the minister.

The Cabinet Office Parliamentary Secretary Alex Burghart said he would meet with the Labour MP and ‘good progress’ was being made with the ‘hub programme.’

He told the House: “The Cabinet Office is committed to growth in York, and Cabinet Office jobs, including in United Kingdom Security Vetting, are likely to move to a new hub in York in 2027.

“We are actively considering options on the location, and we will update the House in due course.”

UK Security Vetting is currently based at Imphal Barracks in York.

Earlier in the session, Mr Burghart told Ms Maskell 14 hubs have been delivered across the UK and a phase two was also delivering further hubs outside London.

No further details were given in the House, but there are hopes a government hub could deliver more than 2000 jobs in the York Central regeneration project.