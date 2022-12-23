A RESTAURANT in York has donated to support an animal home in the city after a water pipe burst costing thousands in damages.

Having seen the front page news in The Press of the flooding at the RSPCA Animal Home in York, the Orchid Vegan restaurant has come forward with a donation to help with the cost of repairs.

On Monday (December 19), staff at the home discovered that sub-zero temperatures had burst a water pipe soaking donated items, personal protective equipment, hay and small animal bedding. Despite a salvage job, thousands of pounds worth of damage had been caused.

Jean Zhuang, owner of The Orchid Vegan Restaurant, said: "This is a sad story, but fortunately no animals or people were harmed. It’s just a miserable loss of money which the charity cannot afford."

The Orchid Vegan restaurant (Image: UGC)

Her husband, Will Zhuang, added: “Fortunately our customers have been donating small sums of change for the RSPCA Animal Home which is the Orchid Vegan’s chosen charity. Currently, their donations amounted to £48.62 so the restaurant has topped this up to a round £100.”

The collection tins for the RSPCA Animal Home are now back in the restaurant for customers to deposit further donations, but people can also help via the JustGiving page which the animal home has set up online at https://bit.ly/3WesbfF