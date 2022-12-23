NURSES at York Hospital are set to go on strike for two days next month.

The hospital was not affected by the RCN strikes earlier this month, which were demanding fair pay and improved patient safety.

But the RCN said today that a fresh strike would take place on Wednesday January 18 and Thursday January 19, affecting trusts including York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust.

A spokesperson for the York trust said: “We value our staff and recognise that they have the right to voice their concerns in this way.

"We have plans in place to deal with disruption to services, and we will be working closely with our staff and union representatives to ensure we continue to provide safe care for our patients during any period of industrial action.”

The Government is being urged to reach a compromise with unions and stop the NHS being "held hostage" between both sides.

The RCN said the walk out will happen unless negotiations are opened in an escalation of the pay dispute with the UK Government.

The action will take place at more NHS employers in England than happened this month, increasing from 44 to 55 trusts, said the RCN.