A TEENAGER grabbed a police baton and hit one officer with it as he caused mayhem outside a York pub, a court heard.

Kai Miller attacked three officers and smashed windows of The Priory after he and his companion were thrown out of the pub in Micklegate at 6pm on May 7, said Martin Butterworth, prosecuting.

After hitting the first policeman on the legs with the officer's baton, he smashed a bottle on the ground to turn it into a weapon with jagged edges.

Police had to use incapacitating gas on him before they could arrest him and when they put him in a police van he kicked out at its door more than once, causing it to bang against a second officer's arm and hurt him.

Miller also tried to head butt a third officer, York Magistrates' Court heard.

The policeman hit with the baton had to spend two hours in hospital after the incident.

At the time, Miller was on a 16-week suspended prison sentence imposed in January for a different assault, said Mr Butterworth.

Miller, 18, who gave his address as the Changing Lives hostel, Union Street, York, pleaded guilty to three charges of assaulting police emergency workers, two of having offensive weapons in public and one of criminal damage.

Defence solicitor Kevin Blount, for Miller, said: "He accepts fully his behaviour was wrong. He is full of remorse."

Miller had been drinking and suffering from an undiagnosed mental illness.

Since the violence, he had been diagnosed and getting treatment.

“He has taken every opportunity going to him since this offence and has totally turned his life around from the person he was then,” said Mr Blount.

York magistrates said they would give Miller a “final chance”.

They made him subject to a nine-month prison sentence suspended for two years on condition he does 18 months’ supervision and 40 days’ rehabilitative activities.

Miller must also pay £50 compensation to the officer he hit with the baton, £180 compensation to the pub for smashing its windows and a £154 statutory surcharge.

Mr Butterworth said Miller and another man were with a woman who was so drunk when they entered The Priory on May 7 that staff refused to serve anyone in her group.

Miller and the woman got angry, abused the staff and were escorted out of the pub.

Outside Miller continued to be violent and police were called.

When officers arrived, he was aggressive towards them.

After hitting the first officer with the baton, he retreated slightly from the police, picked up a beer bottle from the pavement, emptied it and smashed it on the ground.

Saying "come on" he advanced on the officers again.

Miller failed to do unpaid work imposed as a condition of the January suspended prison sentence and served 10 weeks of it after the Priory incident.