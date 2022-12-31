A thriving York business is toasting its success with it coming through the pandemic and relocating to new premises.

York Wines, based at Sheriff Hutton, has operated for over 35 years.

In addition to its shop and website, it also has a wholesale side supplying restaurants, pubs, cafes and delis.

Last year, it was bought by wine lover Alexandra Edwards, who joined the business in 2018, after a career in advertising and local government policy.

York Wines imports most of the wine it sells direct from France, Spain, Italy and Portugal.

Alexandra said: “All the wines are tasted before we stock them to make sure they are of good enough quality. We have a fantastic selection of wines, that are all great quality and very competitively priced. There are genuinely wines to suit all budgets and tastes.”

The 11 staff are knowledgeable too and can guide customers, allowing them to ‘try before they buy’.

This autumn the business moved from the centre of Sheriff Hutton to much larger premises in a converted stable block between the village and Strensall.

This allows the business to better showcase its stock, which includes beers and spirits, hold tasting events, and offer more car parking.

York Wines has also rebranded with a new logo and in the New Year, there will be a new website and online ordering portal.

Alexandra says the wine industry has seen ‘unprecedented’ challenges’ in the past three years due to Covid-19, Brexit, inflationary pressures and climate change.

During the lockdowns when many supermarkets suppliers ran low on stock, York Wines ran free local deliveries and tripled its online sales.

Alexandra said: “A very large number of the new customers have continued to shop with us, and if local, have visited our new premises.”

Alex says some parts of France are becoming very hot and are changing their production processes, but other countries such as England, with its sparkling wines, are now competing with France on quality.

New Zealand recently suffered a bad winter, hitting supplies of its Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, leading York Wines to find alternatives from South Africa and Chile.

Alexandra said: “The great thing about the wine industry, is that it is constantly evolving and adapting. Wines continue to go in and out of fashion and there’s always something new to try!”

Overall, the businesswoman says the secrets of success and survival is to embrace positive opportunities, consider the grapes sold, and the retail and trade customers. There is also knowledgeable staff to help customers, especially new ones.

“We offer the personal service that you just can’t get in a supermarket,” she said.

Looking ahead, Alexandra remains upbeat about 2023, saying York Wines will continue to evolve its portfolio of wines, with a programme of events for the year.

York wines can be found at : https://www.yorkwines.co.uk/