The tills are jingling at the York Designer Outlet, with footfall back to pre-pandemic levels.

Last week, the outlet recorded 112,000 shoppers, with a similar number this week, pushing the total to over 250,000 in the two weeks to Christmas Eve.

Some 15,000-20,000 are also expected on Monday for the start of the Boxing Day sales.

Centre manager Paul Tyler told the Press yesterday (FRI): “It’s been a very strong Christmas trading period for us. It’s been great to see our customer numbers in December exceeding last year and back in line with 2019.

“All our categories are seeing strong growth, particularly in gifting and partywear and our restaurants have seen some record-breaking days too, which is fantastic to see.”

This week, saw custom exceed expectations in what can be a relatively quieter week, but business has been brisk with shoppers also taking to the Winter Wonderland ice rink, which will be there until January 8.

Custom has also been boosted by the opening of new stores in the final few weeks of the year. They include The Perfume Shop and this week’s arrivals Sweaty Betty and Carvela.

An expected launch of Hugo, to add to the Hugo Boss store, has however being postponed until the New Year.

Paul continued: “In the past few days we have exceeded pre-pandemic levels. The new shops have really helped. We end the year in a very strong position, exceeding our expectations.”

Paul continued: “We are now preparing for Boxing Day and the 27th December, which are historically two of our busiest days of the year for Sale shopping, with customers looking for those additional discounts.

“Many of our brands have in fact started their “Sale” already, however many more will join on the 26th and 27th too, so we anticipate some more busy trading days ahead as we see out 2022.”

Looking ahead, Paul says he is personally optimistic about the coming year, despite ‘challenges’ in the national economy.

“We are certainly not seeing a downturn. I am very optimistic.”

In the meantime, Paul wants to thank customers who have donated more than 10,000 presents, which will be given to the Selby-based Spirit of Christmas charity.

“Because it has been so successful, we are extending it to early January. This will give charities a head start until next Christmas. We facilitated it but it is the generosity of the public that has made it happen.”

The MacArthur Glen Designer Outlet is open every day except Christmas Day.

On Boxing Day and December 27, it is open from 9am to 8pm

