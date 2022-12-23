COUNCILLORS in York have awarded community organisations with £40,000 of funding to support them in providing or setting up new 'Warm Places' this winter.

The Warm Places, also known as 'Warm Banks' are indoor spaces open to residents in need to visit free of charge for at least two hours a week, with no need to buy anything.

Community and voluntary organisations across the city were invited to apply for a Warm Place Grant. In total, 19 organisations applied and have been awarded grants ranging between £300 and £500.

The funding will be used to support community hubs and Warm Places with their fuel bills, as well as set up new ones. It will support expenses such as buying catering equipment, extending opening hours and running new activities, allowing some organisations to offer advice sessions and extend their support to the community.

Councillor Keith Aspden, Leader of City of York Council, said: “We really value the many organisations which have opened their doors to be Warm Places this winter. They will also be struggling with managing the rising cost of energy, so we’re delighted to be able to extend some financial support so they can offer a warm welcome to those in need.

“Besides giving residents somewhere warm to visit, our Warm Places are helping reduce social isolation and giving people access to advice and information. They are also enabling some groups to extend the support they offer to the local community now and beyond this winter.

“If you are struggling this winter, please remember you are not alone, there is support, so please reach out and don’t suffer in silence.”

Currently, 27 local organisations are offering warm spaces this winter – 12 in the community and 15 by Explore Libraries. But more are expected to open thanks to these grants.

As previously reported in The Press, St Sampsons Centre, in Church Street, wants to make itself known as a warm space for all and has since taken in record numbers of people.

York Explore libraries have seen similar popularity, offering warm, safe spaces, an affordable cafe and cost of living advice.

Barbara Swinn, who leads strategy and engagement at York Explore libraries, said: "Our libraries are always there for people, we have a safe, warm, and welcoming place and we wanted to articulate that more during this time."

The St Barnabas centre church, in Leeman Road, Holgate, began advertising as a warm place in early November, after hearing that other churches were planning to do the same.

More information on the Warm Places and their locations can be found on the City of York Council website.

Anyone responsible for a venue that is offering, or is considering offering a Warm Place and which is not yet listed, please email: shapingneighbourhoods@york.gov.uk.