THIS York teenager is a chip off the old block.

Leon Jones, 16, young apprentice has followed his bus-driving father into working for York operator First Bus, but is pursuing a career path in engineering rather than behind the steering wheel.

Leon Jones, 16, is training to be a mechanical and electrical engineer and has joined a 24-strong team at the James Street depot. He is the second apprentice to be taken on by First Bus which has another trainee now in their third year.

Leon Jones (Image: First York)

The former pupil at Huntington Secondary School had a place at college to study engineering but decided to switch to industry training after his father Lloyd told him about an opportunity.

“Dad suggested I should apply but I wasn’t sure at first as I thought going to college would be best. I’m glad I changed my mind as I’m working one-to-one with someone in the team and that really helps with learning more quickly.”

Leon has just completed a residential stay at the country’s first Bus and Coach Engineering Academy, set up by First Bus at Reaseheath College in Cheshire, which opened last year, and will be back again in January. His father Lloyd came back to First Bus this spring after a break to work in marketing having previously been a Covid marshal at the operator supporting operations during the pandemic.

He said: “I returned because I wanted to pursue my career within the business. I enjoy bus driving and the job security is really important.

“I knew some of the depot team from my previous role so I felt he would get the right support and I’m pleased Leon is settling in and doing well.”