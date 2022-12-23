DRIVERS are facing the highest Christmas fuel prices on record, new analysis shows.

RAC said motorists are being "heartlessly overcharged", as nationwide, the average petrol price per litre is 153p, and 176p for litre of diesel.

Compared with the prices of Christmas 2021, which were previously the most expensive on record, current prices are 7p higher for petrol and 27p higher for diesel.

A tank of petrol now costs £4 more, at £84, than it did last Christmas (£80), and a tank of diesel costs £15 more, at £97, than it did last year (£82).

However, RAC said that fuel should not be this costly as the wholesale price of petrol has fallen to 106p per litre of petrol, and 126p per litre of diesel.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “With the cost-of-living crisis making this one of the toughest Christmases on record, it is even more galling to know drivers are being heartlessly overcharged for fuel making this the most expensive ever festive getaway on the roads.

“The big four supermarkets, which dominate UK fuel retailing, have robustly refused to significantly lower their forecourt prices to reflect what’s happened with the substantial reduction in the price of wholesale fuel that they are enjoying.

“The only consolation for drivers is that both petrol and diesel have fallen a long way from their summer highs of 191.5p for unleaded and 199.09p for diesel.”

These are the cheapest fuel prices in York as of today (Friday, December 23):

The cheapest petrol and diesel stations in York: