A £395,000 boost has been confirmed for Acomb’s shopping area.

Council bosses have agreed to a scheme, which will be funded from a £5.1M package of support City of York Council received from Central Government.

The money, approved for Acomb Front Street, will deliver improvements to the shopping area.

It follows years of campaigning from residents, businesses and councillors in the suburb.

The work will include replacing bollards, paving and drainage, improving signage and providing a new traffic gate.

The first set of improvements worth £200,000 will be delivered by April, with a start to be made in January. A further £145,000k will be invested during 2023/24.

Smaller improvements to the secondary shopping area have been carried out over the last few years, with funds allocated for local events and Acomb Alive traders group.

Further improvements for local signage, mural and business engagement were agreed back in April by the Council’s Executive.

City of York Council’s Executive confirmed the funding several weeks ago, with the decision published earlier this month.

Cllr Simon Daubeney, Ward councillor for Westfield, said: “Acomb’s Front Street plays a vital role in the local community and the wider city and is home to many established and well-loved local retailers.

“The area is in need of investment to address long-held concerns by local residents. Whilst we’ve been able to secure some small improvements over the last few years, we were always keen to deliver bigger changes, for example, to improve the condition of pavements.”

The Lib-Dem councillor added: “This investment will be a much-needed boost to the shopping area, and the work set to start soon, will make a real impact to the community as well as local businesses.

“We look forward to working with Council officers and residents to deliver the first set of enhancements and set out a plan for future works in the area.”

However, Labour Group leader Cllr Claire Douglas, who has also campaigned on the issue, has criticised the ruling Lib-Dems for delays over the funding, saying the traders have been waiting for such investment since 2017.

“Nothing significant has been achieved in that period and the local community know it. We will all wait with baited breath to see if any of the promises for April and 2023 actually materialise.

“We certainly know that the cycle lanes promised in the area have been shelved. I hope residents don’t see the same disappointment with the improvements to Acomb Front Street.”

The Heworth councillor added: “The next step is to get a comprehensive Neighbourhood Plan for the area so investment can be targeted appropriately into high priority projects.

“I hope the Acomb and Westfield Community Forum get the support they need from their local councillors to achieve this. Something that has been sadly and notably lacking so far.”