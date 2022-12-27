I DECIDED that the “Unusual ways to save on fuel costs” in the motoring section of The Press (December 15) could be worth trying.

One suggestion was to place a bowl of water on the passenger seat, filled to an inch of the top.

On placing the bowl on the seat, I made a note-to-self to contact my car manufacturer to ask that they make completely level seats in future.

I wasn’t discouraged by the small spillage as the car reversed off the kerb on to the road. Another slight spillage as I negotiated the 90 degree bend in the road to get on to the main thoroughfare.

Sadly, the numerous speed bumps and pot holes caused quite a dampening of the seat.

There was still a fair bit of water in the bowl until I had to brake suddenly to avoid a collision with a group of young cyclists pulling out in front of me on their way to school.

I don’t know how much fuel I saved in the end but the front seat is still wet and steams up the inside of the car on every journey, even freezing on the inside of the windows.

My wife now has to sit in the back, being chauffeured like Lady Penelope.

M Green,

Pinelands,

Haxby,

York

---

Royal Mail offering a 'fifth-class service'

I DO like sending and receiving Christmas cards by post but I fear that is probably going to end this year after all the misery of this Christmas trying to deal with the postal strikes.

It’s a complete mockery by Royal Mail in having a two tier system for first and second class when it’s a fifth class service at this seasonal time - especially the prices they are charging for the alleged privilege.

For us, sending 175 cards at the cheapest rate of 68 pence is ridiculously expensive - £119 - which is going to kill the golden goose and reinforces the premise that it’s still good old Rip Off Britain. We’ve already received one card from a friend advising that, as from next year they will not be posting any.

I think we should contact our MPs and demand that, as from next year, special Christmas stamps are produced by Royal Mail at half this rate - 34p - which can only be used for Christmas cards posted in the UK between November 15th and 20th December. £60 is a fair rate for our bulk postage.

Keith Massey.

Bishopthorpe

---

Laws apply to everyone - including York cyclists

WHERE are our law-enforcing police when you need them?

Recently while trying to cross at traffic lights at High Ousegate, I nearly got run down by an irresponsible cyclist.

It was dark but with no lights on his cycle, and with dark clothing, he became invisible until he nearly run me over.

Obviously stop traffic lights meant nothing to him.

Sadly in York this is a common event and with no visible law enforcement these days the only justice dealt out is when they themselves are run over by other road users with perhaps tragic consequences.

Phil Shepherdson,

Woodthorpe,

York

---

Peter Pan panto at Theatre Royal is 'wonderful'

WE have just been to the Theatre Royal production of Peter Pan and have been thrilled to see a wonderful production which was so refreshing and slick with numerous terrific characters all there to give us a great show.

Well done to all who have been responsible. You deserve full houses each performance.

Bar Saville,

Beadle Garth,

Copmanthorpe, York

---

