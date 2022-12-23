A CLASSICS teacher from York has been crowned the winner of a BBC Carols Competition.

Maurice Walters from York has been named the winner of the 2022 BBC Radio 3 Carol Competition live on air by breakfast presenter, Petroc Trelawny.

Maurice is the ninth winner of the network’s annual competition, which attracted nearly 1,000 entries this year.

His winning carol was voted for by listeners and performed live by the BBC Singers and pianist Richard Pearce, directed by Bob Chilcott, on BBC Radio 3.

Maurice said: "I can’t quite believe that I am the winner of this year’s Carol Competition. Music means so much to me - and to have had the support of the judging panel and listeners back home is utterly thrilling.

BBC Singers Christmas 2022 (Image: BBC)

"Working closely with the L’Estranges and BBC Singers to develop my carol has been so exciting and I am delighted to see it out in the world.”

Maurice’s carol was one of six shortlisted compositions, each of which set to the words of Niall Campbell’s 'The Winter’s Brightening' - a specially commissioned poem inspired by the warm glow of homes at Christmas.

Maurice has passed on his love for music to his 11-year-old son, who helped him with his winning composition.