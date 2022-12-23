POLICE have launched an appeal to find the family of a man found dead at home in North Yorkshire.

John James Binks, 78, sadly died at his home address in Knaresborough on Tuesday (December 22) - and North Yorkshire Police are hoping to find his family.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The circumstances of his death are not suspicious."

If you have any information about John's family, get in touch by emailing the Coroner at: Coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk for the attention of Sandra Prince.