YORK residents whose rubbish is usually collected on Mondays have been warned that the collection date is being brought forward by 48 hours this Christmas weekend.

City of York Council said that residents who would normally have their collection on Monday would have it tomorrow - Christmas Eve - instead.

"All the other collections are the same as usual through the New Year," said a spokesperson.

"If anyone wants to check when their collection will be they can visit www.york.gov.uk/WasteCollectionCalendar."