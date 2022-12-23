NEXT year is set to be one of the biggest for a popular theatre in York - as they aim to put on something for everyone.

From musicals to comedian shows - the Grand Opera House has a top line-up of events for 2023.

Laura McMillan, theatre director, said: “I can’t wait for audiences to enjoy the incredible shows that we have planned for next year. 2022 was an extraordinary year for the theatre and the team at the Grand Opera House are so grateful to our audiences who come time and time again to experience the magic of theatre.

"I look forward to welcoming you next year and make sure to keep an eye on our website and social media as there is more to come."

Big touring shows such as The Mousetrap, celebrating its 70th anniversary, will keep audiences on the edge of their seats in March.

While for musical lovers there’s the black comedy rock musical, Heathers, winner of the 'WhatsOnStage' Best New Musical award.

If you missed Six last year, now is your chance to see catch it, but book early to secure your tickets to this popular celebration of 21st century girl power.

For those missing Strictly, it’s good news as Firedance stars Strictly favourites Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez, with an eclectic mix of latin, rock and pop music.

Johannes Radebe also returns following his sell-out show last year with a party like no other in the new production for 2023. Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice will also be showcasing their unique collaboration of dance, song and light-hearted fun.

Russell Howard is coming to the Grand Opera House in 2023 (Image: Newsquest)

Family shows such as Winnie the Pooh, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the Demon Dentist, Shrek and even Dinosaurs will be on stage over the course of the year.

If stand-up comedy is your thing, the new year brings top comedians including David O’Doherty, Russell Howard, Simon Brodkin, Paul Smith, Frankie Boyle, Phil Wang and king of the one-liner, Tim Vine with his show, 'Breeeep!'.

The venue has undergone a major refurbishment to make visits even more enjoyable and to give audiences a chance to experience the historic venue. For a special treat customers can book an evening in the Ambassador Lounge VIP bar with personalised service and a glass of something special.

The theatre has undergone refurbishment in 2022 (Image: David Harrison)

Visitors can even get into the magic of theatre with a guided tour this festive season. Gain access to the newly renovated venue in all its glory as you learn about the stories of Grand Opera House York. During the one-hour tour guests will be given a brief history of the Grand Opera House and its many eminent performers over the years.

Further details can be found on the Grand Opera House website.