"IT'S a very surreal situation, but such an absolute miracle!"

These are the words of Ellyn Rungay, the girlfriend of York's Cam Shaw, who has revealed she is pregnant with his baby, after the former boxer died while on holiday in Australia earlier this year.

"It's been like a whirlwind of emotions really, said Ellyn.

"I found out I was pregnant not long after he'd passed - it's been a mixture of emotions, it's a very surreal situation, but also an absolute miracle.

"It's something that's helped Cam's family and I to see a bit of light into the future during a really dark time. It means we have always got part of him with us.

"Cam and I had spoken about having a family, but off in the future - this was never planned."

A scan showing the baby (Image: UGC)

Ellyn, who is 12 weeks pregnant, said that she had been so stressed since Cam's death that, when she missed her period, she didn't think for one minute she was pregnant and, when it came to it, took multiple pregnancy tests - "I didn't really believe it, and to be honest, I still can't," she said.

Ellyn lives with her family in Essex, but has been spending a lot of time with Cam's family, dad, Rod, mum, Nova and brother, Tobi, in York and plans to join them again for a few days after Christmas.

Rod, said: "Its hard to put into words how we feel, as a family, but "miracle" is pretty close - it gives a sense of hope.

"Since Cam's death, we've had our ups and downs, but we're pleased that his spirit is passing on, but until the baby is born we have just got to stay tight as it were.

"People still anonymously still leaving flowers at Cam's grave and it's so moving to see he is still fondly remembered beyond his immediate family.

"We're preparing for a surreal Christmas, one tinged with sadness, but an overall air of happiness and wonderment."

A scan showing the baby and a speciallly made baby grow with a set of mini skis as Cam was a ski instructor (Image: UGC)

Cam died while snorkelling on the Great Barrier Reef in Australia and it was standing room only as hundreds of people turned out to say a final farewell to the former York boxing champion last month and Ellyn said that she was able to put a baby scan photo in with Cam.

Cam's funeral took place at St Aelred's RC Church in Tang Hall in York on November 25 and was followed by a burial at Huntington Cemetery and a wake at Huntington Working Men's Club.

Following the service workers at Portakabin asked for the procession to slow down down in New Lane, so people, not able to attend, could be on the side of the road to pay their respects.

Cam won apprentice of the year while working for the firm and became a production engineer before going on to work abroad as a ski instructor.

An inquest was opened by a coroner in Northallerton on November 22 and confirmed what the family had already been told, that Cam drowned. It has now been adjourned to a later date.

As The Press reported last month, 25-year-old Cam, from Huntington, was on holiday in Cairns on an organised expedition at the time of his death on October 24.

Cam - a former All Saints RC School pupil - won the Amateur Boxing Association's Elite 60kg title in 2018, and the gold medal at the prestigious Hivdovre Box Cup in Denmark the year before.