A PETITION has been launched, calling for a York village's GP surgery to reopen.

Strensall Lib Dem councillor Tony Fisher and local campaigner Paul Healey set up the petition after councillors were warned last night that there was a 'very real possibility' the surgery in Stockton on the Forest would never reopen.

Prof Mike Holmes, GP Partner and Chief Executive Medical Officer of Haxby Group, said it could close permanently as the sector struggled with demand “grossly outstripping supply”.

He also abuse by patients was driving staff away, saying one of his receptionists was told they were a ‘worthless person.'

Earlier this week, the surgery said on its website that its closure since November 10 was a temporary measure caused by a shortage of reception staff, and it aimed to return to full opening hours as soon as it had recruited and trained new staff members.

Cllr Fisher said the Haxby Group Practice Manager had assured him that the closure was due to a lack of reception staff, and that the surgery would reopen when new ones were recruited.

He said permanent closure would be 'extremely unsatisfactory,' adding: “This means that patients from Stockton will have to travel to either Haxby or Huntington.”

Local Lib Dem campaigner Paul Healey said there was no direct bus to either of these surgeries.

"If you don’t have access to a car, this means a long bus journey or an expensive taxi fare," he said.

He said their petition, which would be presented to Haxby Group managers, was available online at https://digitallibdems.typeform.com/sotfsurgery

Meanwhile, York Outer MP Julian Sturdy, Strensall ward Conservative Councillor Paul Doughty and Campaigner Sian Wiseman have requested an urgent meeting with Haxby Group over the closure.

Cllr Doughty said: "The surgery is a vital facility serving the village and several others. Access to alternatives is difficult, particularly for older residents and the vulnerable, or those without a car and with no bus link to other surgeries within the group.

"While there is never any excuse for abuse, I am concerned that difficulty in accessing GP appointments is leading to extreme frustration by residents.

"I also highlighted the low salaries often offered by GP practices for support staff, which are private businesses running under GP contracts and conditions dating back to the past Labour Government.

"I have seen adverts for staff offering little more than pennies above minimum wage - significantly less than for jobs at budget supermarkets for example."

He added that Mr Sturdy Julian would be meeting with Ministers and presenting data to show the impact of a general move to ‘super surgeries,’ which led to the closure of many village surgeries.