SO reading The Press (Wednesday 21), I see it’s highly likely that up to 48 pavement cafes are likely to be removedunder new restrictions being enforced by City of York Council.

As a lifelong York resident, I think that the introduction of pavement cafes had a hugely positive effect on the city centre which like many others around the UK struggled after lockdown.

It has helped create more jobs, add a continental feel and enhance the ambience, particularly in spring and summer.

The city council needs to think about the impact of removing these locations and think hard about how they can cater for the disabled and retain the new found ambience.

If historic European cities can manage it why can’t York?

I am sure visitors to the city (love or loathe tourists, the city’s economy needs them) enjoy the city centre more. It really doesn’t need to be one or the other!

Andy Knowles,

Vyner Street,

York

---

Why did we get this parking ticket?

BOTH myself and my wife are holders of disabled drivers certificates. On November 30 we had an appointment in Parliament Street, York. We parked in Duncombe Place with a disabled drivers certificate displayed, at a position shown in The Press as available for disabled drivers.

When we returned there was a penalty ticket on the windscreen.

I appealed against the penalty but this has been rejected and am informed, by the council that it is a loading bay and parking is restricted.

A disabled drivers certificate allows us parking on double yellow lines for three hours.

The loading bay is only marked with one yellow line.

Harry Punter,

Corncroft,

Strensall

---

Does the BBC care about golf?

DURING 2022, Matt Fitzpatrick, from Sheffield, won a major golf competition, the PGA American Open, and Rory McIlroy finished the year as the world's number one golfer.

BBC's SPOTY programme lasted two and a quarter hours, during which time the amazing achievements of Fitzpatrick and McIlroy were allotted approximately 58 seconds of viewing time.

Golf, to the BBC, is obviously a sport of little significance within our sporting calendar, one of the two aforementioned should have been automatic nominees for the public vote.

Peter Rickaby,

West Park,

Selby

---

Clear drains street by street

FOLLOWING the burst water pipe and the consequential flooding made worse with the nearby drains being blocked solid with leaves and detritus, I was pleasantly surprised how quickly Yorkshire Water carried out the water repair. York council's drain cleaner soon arrived and cleared the three drains.

Ten out of ten York council! But the next day I was surprised that five nearby blocked drains hadn't been cleared. It surely can't be efficient rushing from drain to drain - effectively firefighting. Surely better to do a proper job and do it street by street?

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate,

York

---

Time to grow up and shut up

WE have an energy shortage. We have a cost-of-living crisis. In the midst of this we have a pair of moaners with more assets than any reader of The Press could aspire to.

A couple who left this country to escape press intrusion, and are now milking publicity for all it's worth.

Time overdue to grow up and shut up, and to contribute to society in the way Princess Diana did.

Brian Ledger,

Copmanthorpe,

York

---

