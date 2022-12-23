A SCHOOL choir has helped bring the Christmas spirit to a retirement community in a North Yorkshire town.

The choir from the town’s Willow Tree Community Primary School, sang a selection of carols and festive favourites for homeowners the Matcham Grange Retirement Living Plus development, run by McCarthy Stone.

Homeowners and their guests also tucked into mouth-watering mince pies and tea and coffee during the two-hour event.

The pupils singing at Matcham Grange (Image: UGC)

Louise Flynn, divisional marketing manager for McCarthy Stone North, commented: “At McCarthy Stone, we are always seeking to foster links with the local community, especially at Christmas, and it was fantastic to see the children from Willow Tree Community Primary School giving their renditions of Yuletide tunes.

"Their performance was greatly enjoyed by everyone at the retirement community and their guests, bringing an early sprinkling of Yuletide spirit to the community.”

