A SCHEME in North Yorkshire to get more residents online with unwanted devices has proved so popular it has a waiting list - with an appeal launched for more donations.

The Reboot initiative was established last year to help those left isolated by the Covid-19 pandemic get online to stay in contact with others during lockdowns.

North Yorkshire County Council’s stronger communities team worked with partners including schools, libraries, businesses, charities and volunteers to bring the Reboot idea to life.

Now, it is hoped residents who have received new devices at Christmas may want to donate their old models to help others.

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for corporate services, Councillor David Chance, said: “Reboot North Yorkshire was a great success when it was introduced and was well supported by both individuals and larger organisations.

“That success has been down to the generosity of those who have made donations and as it is clear there is still a demand to be met, we are making a fresh appeal for help."

It is requested that items being donated are no more than five years old and that they are restored to factory settings before being handed over, which removes personal information.