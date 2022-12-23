THE Yorkshire Ambulance Service has stood down from critical incident status but says it remains at its highest level of alert as pressures remain unprecedented.

The service declared a critical incident earlier this week, the day before ambulance crews went on strike for 24 hours.

A spokesperson said last night: "High levels of demand, significant delays for patients waiting for an ambulance and delays in handing over patients at the region’s hospitals remain a challenge for the Service.

"As we approach an extended Christmas bank holiday, followed by further industrial action, it’s important that core ambulance services are protected so that resources are available for those in greatest need of emergency medical assistance.

"The Trust is increasing clinical support in the centres where 999 and 111 calls are received, advising some patients to make their own way to hospital when it is safe to do so, and is issuing messages to members of the public reminding them to only call 999 in a life-threatening or serious emergency, and to consider alternatives.

Nick Smith, Executive Director of Operations, said:“The public have an important role to play in helping to relieve some of the pressures we are under.

"Please only call 999 for an ambulance when it is a serious or life-threatening emergency. This will help us to focus our efforts on our most poorly patients."