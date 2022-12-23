NORTHERN Powergrid is reminding parents and guardians to add a safety chat with their loved ones to the Christmas to-do list.

With pupils breaking up for the festive holidays, the company said it’s essential that they know to stay away from the power network, including substations and overhead power lines.

The network operator is reminding parents and guardians across the region to help spread this vital safety message this Christmas by talking to their children about the potential dangers of electricity.

Gareth Pearson, Northern Powergrid’s head of health, safety and training, said: “With thousands of children across the region breaking up for the Christmas holidays and potentially heading outdoors to enjoy their new Christmas presents over the next few weeks, it’s vital they know how to play safe and stay away from power lines and substations. We want them to understand the dangers so they’re able to keep themselves safe.

“We have created an animation to help parents talk to children, which can also be shared with them, about the dangers of electricity as well as a safety activity booklet which helps bring the safety message home in a fun way and keeps the kids entertained.”

If someone spots anything potentially unsafe, they must call the company’s 24-hour contact centre team by dialling 105 and a team.