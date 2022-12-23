A New Year start on a block of 19 serviced apartments in the centre of York has been confirmed by its future operator.

Mansley Serviced Apartments will run the flats in Parliament Street, above the former New Look Store, which currently contains the Vintage Store.

There will be 19 self-catering apartments providing 23 bedrooms, including four feature duplex apartments, plus ancillary areas and new external spaces.

The remaining ground floor and basement space will undergo extensive refurbishment to bring it up to modern standards

Construction is to start in the first quarter of 2023.

Sir Richard Rowley, CEO of the Mansley Group, added, “York, such a beautiful city with excellent transport links in an outstanding part of the UK has long been a target for us. “At Mansley we seek properties which are in the best locations within a city and as such this acquisition makes a perfect addition to our existing portfolio which we are confident our guests will enjoy and appreciate.”

The new Mansley York is designed by York-based architects Vincent & Brown, with interiors styled by Yorkshire interior design firm Studio 2. Expected to open in late 2023, the serviced apartments will create more than 10 new jobs.

Mansley bought the property last year from York-based developers Grantside and North Star Developments. Grantside will deliver the scheme, as previously reported.