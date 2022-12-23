DRIVERS are being warned to watched out for police carrying out roadside checks over Christmas and into the New Year.

Humberside Police say officers have so far conducted more than 1,450 breathalyser tests and drugs wipes as part of a Winter campaign to tackle drink and drug drivers on our region’s roads.

The campaign, which will continue over the Christmas and New Year period, saw 1,398 breathalyser tests and 68 drugs wipes conducted in the first four weeks. Of those breathalyser tests, 31 came out positive, whilst 29 drugs wipes returned positive.

Superintendent Lee Edwards, Head of the Special Operations Unit, said: “We remain committed to taking impaired drivers off our roads all year round, and officers will be out and about every day throughout the Christmas and New Year period.

“If you decide to have a drink over Christmas, please don’t drive. It really is as simple as that. It really can mean the difference between life and death.

“Whilst it may seem a low percentage of breathalyser tests that have come out positive, that is still 31 potentially fatal collisions.

“As with every year, we have found ourselves having to deal with people who somehow think it’s okay to get behind the wheel under the influence of alcohol. Just because somebody may feel ‘fine’ it does not mean they are not over the limit. Alcohol can affect you differently on different days.

“This year, we have also seen a large percentage of drugs wipes returning positive results. Drugs inhibit your perceptions and reactions and driving under the influence of these substances can have the same devastating impact on families.

“We want people to enjoy themselves over the festive period, but we also want everyone to be safe – and this includes the morning after when people may still be under the influence and unfit to drive.

“I would urge any passengers, road users and concerned friends not to make any exceptions. Plan your journey home and, if you have had a drink, make sure that does not involve you getting behind the wheel.

“If you know of someone driving under the influence or drink or drugs, call us on 999 if it’s happening now.”