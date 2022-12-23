A ROOFTOP fire in North Yorkshire has been started deliberately.

Emergency services were called out at 9.17pm last night (December 22) after reports of a fire in Peasholme Road in Scarborough.

A spokesman for the service said: "Scarborough and Filey crews responded to a report of a fire on a roof with persons present.

"On arrival this was found to be wooden pallets on fire on the roof of a concrete sea front shelter.

"The pallets had been placed there by youths who then returned and had their names taken by the police as firefighters extinguished the burning pallets using a knapsack sprayer."