The Press asked York people what lessons can be learned from 2022 - and what their hopes and fears are for next year. Here's what York council's Green deputy leader Andy D'Agorne had to say

What has been good about 2022?

After decades of talk and plans, York has seen progress on several visionary schemes, with work paving the way for York Central to become a massive green heart right next to our mainline station. Many of our businesses have bounced back from the pandemic, with city centre footfall close to 2019 levels.

World events have motivated residents to open their homes and hearts to refugees, and we now have an agreed 10 year Climate Change strategy and action plan to help the city respond to the soaring cost of energy and the climate crisis. Work has started on our first zero carbon new homes at Duncombe Barracks and Burnholme, along with plans to improve insulation and reduce energy use across council homes.

Two new EV ‘hyper hubs’ will help boost take-up of clean, low carbon driving. In February I signed off £2m of active travel measures to help make walking cycling, scooting and public transport attractive. The Groves Low Traffic Neighbourhood has been made permanent and one way systems set up on Navigation Road and Coppergate.

What has been bad about 2022?

February saw the start of the tragic war in Ukraine. The year also saw more extreme weather with floods in Pakistan, drought in Africa and a record heat wave in Europe including the UK. The disastrous Liz Truss premiership crashed the economy and coincided with the funeral for our longest serving monarch.

Rishi Sunak, while grappling to mitigate soaring energy prices, has left bloated company profits untouched and given the green light for more oil, gas and coal extraction, rather than investing in home insulation to cut the need to burn more fossil fuels.

What lessons can we learn from the year?

The war in Ukraine is a stark reminder of the human cost of war, as well as the extent to which we are still far too dependent on imported oil and gas supplies rather than renewables. The record summer heat wave brought home to us how urgently we need to act to slow climate change. Do you feel optimistic for the year ahead?

It is hard to be optimistic with an ongoing war in Ukraine and Governments that put populist short-term issues ahead of the climate change and cost of living crisis. However, the strong public support for a fair deal for our NHS workers, teachers, rail workers, and postal workers in the current disputes gives me hope that public services are valued.

What do you hope for as we look ahead to 2023?

Nationally, I hope that Greens continue to win seats from all other parties as they have done in 2022. In York the May elections present an opportunity for residents to elect a larger Green Group of councillors.