SIXTY pigs died today when an HGV caught fire on a North Yorkshire road.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews from Skipton responded to a report of an HGV on fire on the A65 at 6.45 am.
"On arrival, crews found that the HGV was carrying approx 220 pigs," said a spokesperson.
"Crews extinguished the fire and dampened down the affected areas. Crews also assisted vets to gain access to the pigs in the trailer to enable them to be recovered into a secondary vehicle.
"Unfortunately 60 of the pigs died in the incident."
