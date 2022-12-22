A CAT set a kitchen on fire in a North Yorkshire village today.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews from Knaresborough and Acomb went to a report of a kitchen fire in residential premises in High Street, Whixley, at 1pm.

"The fire was caused by a cat who had jumped up on to the kitchen worktop, causing items to fall onto the hob which had been turned on in the process," said a spokesperson.

"The fire was out on the arrival of crews, who removed embers into the garden and ventilated the property."