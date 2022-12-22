FIREFIGHTERS were on the scene at a leak which caused approximately five feet of water to build in the cellar of a property in a North Yorkshire town.

Crews from Pickering responded to the report at a residential property in Church Hill, Thornton-le-Dale, at 11.04am.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The water and electrics to the property had been isolated by a plumber prior to the arrival of the fire service.

“Crews assisted in pumping the water out of the property and gave advice to the homeowner.”

