A WOMAN has been left with head injuries after an altercation at a taxi office in Scarborough.

The incident happened in the early hours of Friday, December 3, when two men were involved in an altercation at the Nippy Taxi Office, St Thomas Street.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “During the incident a woman was knocked into a metal pillar which resulted in her suffering head injuries that required medical treatment.”

The force is now appealing for information about the incident.

If you saw anything or have any information which could help police establish the full circumstances of the incident, email: john-simon.coleman@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and ask for PC 1033.

When passing information, quote reference: NYP-04122022-0245.

