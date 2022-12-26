York Archaeological Trust chair Professor Tony Robards reflects on the lessons to be learned from 2022 - and his hopes for 2023

What has been good about 2022?

After the threats and challenges posed by the pandemic, it has been both a relief and inspiring that the York Archaeological Trust (YAT) has so robustly bounced back into action.

The Jorvik Viking Centre was one of the earliest visitor attractions to reopen in a Covid-safe environment and has exceeded our expectations in the number of visitors.

On another positive note, the Trust's Institute for Heritage and Sustainable Human Development ('Inherit') was recently invited to present its 'Cultural Corridors of Peace' work with Bedouin communities in Lebanon, Jordan, and the wider Levant at the Paris Peace Forum, emphasising both our commitment and reach in using our work to benefit the wider community.

What has been bad about 2022?

We have all become familiar with online video meetings over the past couple of years and, while these can be effective and will continue to have their part to play, there is no substitute for people to meet both formally and informally for effective social and business development.

Another, and obvious negative development during 2022 has been severe price inflation so that projects and initiatives devised pre-Covid have now become very much more difficult, or even impossible, to deliver.

What lessons can we learn from the year?

Management has been stress-tested like never before and the necessity for effective team-working and good communications has been critical. With the constant barrage of new challenges, it has been crucial to adopt agile and flexible planning practices and to build-in alternative approaches to respond rapidly to changing circumstances.

What have you yourself achieved during the year?

My greatest satisfaction from 2022 has been to chair a diverse and professional Board of Trustees that has worked closely with our senior leadership team, not only to navigate securely through hazardous waters but also to look forward with enthusiasm and plan for the many opportunities that lie ahead.

Do you feel optimistic for the year ahead?

As a glass-half-full person, I very rarely lack optimism but, having said that, in the context of the York Archaeological Trust, this attitude is necessarily conditioned by the team around me.

What our response to the pandemic has shown me is that we have an outstanding team, ready to take on the real opportunities that lay ahead, both in archaeology as well as the many ways of making it more readily available to a broad and information-hungry audience.

What do you hope for as we look ahead to 2023?

It is important that we consolidate our position as a unique charity, undertaking first class archaeological research and disseminating our findings both within the professional community as well as to the public at large.

We have just celebrated the first 50 successful years of YAT and it is difficult to envisage York without its Jorvik Viking Centre that has recently admitted its 20 millionth visitor and has contributed more than £500million to the local economy.

We will not stand still but seek to build on that success locally, nationally, and internationally.

What progress do you hope to see made next year on the Roman Quarter, Roman Attraction – and public archaeological dig?

At the time of writing, York’s planning committee has approved the plans for a development in Rougier Street that include a major archaeological dig followed by the construction of a visitor attraction, Eboracum, that we hope will show York’s association with the Romans in the same way that Jorvik has so successfully presented the Vikings.

After all, the Romans were here first, yet we really know relatively so much less about them than we should do in this great city.

The dig will be a large one: 30m x 30m x 8m over two years, during which time there will be massive opportunities for national and international public engagement, including providing the opportunity for every school child in York to visit the site.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to focus on Roman York for national and international audiences and is something that our team will be devoting a large part of its efforts to in the coming months and years.