An ex-boyfriend who defied a court order and police bail conditions to assault the woman he met through an online Christian group has been jailed.

Poitre Nawrot, 41, went to the woman's home, hid in a cupboard when she thought he had left, stopped her calling police and attacked her in what magistrates said was a “prolonged” incident.

Martin Butterworth, prosecuting, said Nawrot was barred from contacting the woman or going to her home address under a domestic violent protection order (DVPO) and under bail conditions imposed by police while officers investigate other allegations against him.

Defence solicitor Sean Wilson, for Nawrot, said: “He appears to have a problem with alcohol, in particular when he drinks vodka.”

When he drank he became aggressive.

York magistrates told Nawrot: “The offences are so serious only a custodial sentence can be justified,” and locked him up for 16 weeks.

They also made him subject to a restraining order for two years to protect the woman.

Nawrot, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to assault and breaching the DVPO, the second time he had breached the order. He followed proceedings through a Polish interpreter.

Mr Butterworth said: “The relationship has now come to an end”.

The couple had met via an online Christian group on Facebook and had agreed that Nawrot could rent a room at the woman’s home.

But after they started dating in June, she became aware of his alcohol problem and the DVPO, a civil order, was imposed in November by York Magistrates' Court at North Yorkshire Police’s request, to protect her.

On December 15, he went to her house and stayed until 4am. She allowed him to sleep on a couch and stayed for a couple of days.

He went out to get some alcohol which he drank, and they argued. She pleaded with him to leave but he refused and started to strip naked.

Mr Butterworth said the woman said she would call police and went upstairs. She thought Nawrot had left, but he was hiding in a cupboard when she came downstairs.

Again she asked him to leave but he became aggressive, pushing and shoving her around the room and calling her names and she became worried for her safety.

Then he said he was going to get a knife to kill himself from the kitchen. She tried to stop him, but he pushed her and hit her, causing her pain.

She tried to push him through the door and got her phone to try and ring police, but he grabbed her arm and pulled the phone out of her hand, causing her more pain. Eventually he did leave the house.

She suffered pain but no visible injuries. Nawrot had previously been cautioned for assaulting her.

Mr Wilson said Nawrot had no intention of seeing the woman again.