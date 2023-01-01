A MOTORIST who drove off on a 300-mile journey immediately after being banned from the roads has escaped a jail term.

Gary Hanson, 35, was disqualified from driving for three months at Southend Magistrates Court on the Essex coast, York magistrates heard. The ban took effect the moment it was announced.

After the hearing, Hanson got into his Mercedes Benz V and headed back up north to his home.

He got as far as Scotch Corner where the A1(M) and A66 meet, a distance of nearly 260 miles, before police stopped him and charged him with driving whilst disqualified. As he was disqualified for driving, he wasn’t insured.

Hanson was heading for his home in The Grove, Sunderland, 300 miles from the court where magistrates had told him he couldn’t drive.

Southend magistrates had heard his driving on the M11 at Harlow had forced a van to move into the path of an HGV on the M11 and then forced the van off the inside lane onto the hard shoulder.

His solicitor Zafar Iqbal said Hanson hadn’t expected to be disqualified for that offence and had chosen to drive down to the court from his home rather than take a complicated journey by train.

Hanson pleaded guilty at York Magistrates Court to driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

The York court told him he merited a jail sentence but as a direct alternative to custody, they made him subject to a 12-month community order with 200 hours’ unpaid work and ordered him to pay a total of £199 consisting of a £114 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

They also banned him from driving any vehicle on any public road for 18 months, starting at the moment they made the ban.

Mr Iqbal said Hanson had travelled by taxi to the York court.

According to Google Maps, the direct route between Southend Magistrates Court and Hanson’s home is via the A127, M25, M11, A14 and A1(M) and with normal traffic would take slightly more than 5 hours, excluding breaks.

Louise Berry, prosecuting, told the York court that Hanson was before the Essex court on July 13, 2022 when he was banned for three months for his actions on the M11 on December 3, 2021.

Hanson pleaded guilty at Southend Magistrates Court to driving without due care and attention and was fined £676 and ordered to pay a £68 statutory surcharge and £110 prosecution costs.

Mr Iqbal said that once he was banned in Essex, he should have left his vehicle where it was and made arrangements to have it returned to Sunderland without him driving.

Instead “he took a risk,” said Mr Iqbal.

His driving offence had cost him his job and he and his wife had separated, but he had since got another job.