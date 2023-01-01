THEY say a picture tells 1,000 words - and some of these images from 2022 prove that.

We asked people to post one photo that summed up 2022 - and many of the images capture poignant moments from the past year.

Annie Greenhouse shared this photo of a child jumping for joy outside York Minster.

She said it captured the mood of happiness as we emerged from the Covid restrictions of the past few years.

Posting in The Press Camera Club on Facebook, Annie said: "Lockdowns were so hard, especially for those with high risk." She said the photo summed up "when we finally started to live for today again".

David Pearson's photo of the backs of two children sitting on the sand was deeply personal too. He said: "This is a photo that breaks my heart and mends it all in one. Taken two days after my mum's funeral, and this pair's first experience of grief and loss, this photo was taken as we took some time out. Seeing them upset but also consoling each other is something that I shall never forget."

David Pearson's photo reveals a family coping with loss

Michelle Sorrell's family photo celebrated happy news - showing her grandson Harley, five, who "really, really wanted a baby brother because girls are boring!" meeting his baby sister Hattie. She said: "He’s smitten with her from day one and has been the bestest, most protective big brother." Weather was memorable too for many Camera Club members.

Marion Hayhurst's photo on Strensall Common recalled the heatwave and hot summers days.

Sindy Draper shared her photo of Heslington Church just before the hottest day in UK.

Lewis Scorfield was more inspired by the recent cold snap with his photo of the 'Drinking Dinosaur' stone at Flamborough Head.

Paul Lyons's incredible shot of humpback whale was taken during a trip to the Canadian Rockies and Alaska - what a holiday memory.

Whale watching photo by Paul Lyons

Emma Richardson's photo of shoes and hat in red white and blue colours was taken to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth in the summer - just months before Her Majesty's death in September.

And it seemed fitting that Sue Gabbatiss picked her photo of 2022 as the statue of the late Queen on York Minster, which had been unveiled by King Charles in November.

The photos were posted as part of our monthly themed competition and our winner is Annie Greenhouse because we feel her photo really captured a mood that most of us felt in 2022 as our lives returned to if not normal, a new normal.

