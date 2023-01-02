A thief who continued his crimes in York after fleeing north to escape justice in London has been made subject to a community order.

Westminster magistrates issued a warrant for Doyan Georgiev Doykov on September 7 when he failed to appear before them to answer for having crack cocaine in central London.

But he had already moved to York. A week before the hearing he stole fragrance from Fenwick in Coppergate Centre.

He appeared before York Magistrates' Court on September 16 and was given conditional discharges for his offences in York and London.

But he continued to break the law and was back before York magistrates after he was caught raiding the alcohol section of the Co-op store in Hull Road.

His solicitor Kevin Blount said Doykov’s law-breaking occurred when he had issues with accommodation and drugs. “He has been seeking help for both of them and getting help for them,” he said.

Doykov, 35, now of the Peasholme Centre for the homeless, central York, pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol from the Co-op.

He had previously pleaded guilty to possessing crack cocaine in London on August 10, stealing fragrance on September 1 from Fenwick, failure to attend Westminster Magistrates' Court on September 7 and possessing cannabis at Fulford Road Police Station on September 16.

He was given a 12-month community order for all offences with a three-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 25 days’ rehabilitative activities and ordered to pay a £114 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Mr Blount said Doykov had been in a relationship with a Chinese woman who had gone to China and been unable to return to the UK because of Covid. He had broken his leg and lost his job.

“He has struggled with his mental health during the pandemic and ended up losing his accommodation and being in a downward spiral,” said Mr Blount. “Hopefully he is now reached rock bottom and he is now working his way up again.”

Doykov had recently moved into the Peasholme Centre after being homeless. He accepted he shouldn’t have committed the offences.

He was getting help through the centre’s support workers and Changing Lives drug rehabilitation agency and expected to get a methadone prescription the day after the court hearing.

Mr Butterworth said Doykov went into the Co-op store and selected four bottles of spirits from the shelves. He had tried to leave without paying but had been stopped on the way out and the bottles had been recovered by the store.

The bottles had been worth £75.

The bottle of fragrance stolen from Fenwick was worth £100.