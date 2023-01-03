A YORK football fan has been banned from attending top-level and international matches in England for three years.

Lee Kevin Young was made subject to the order because of his behaviour in Gillingham in Kent on the day Rotherham United sealed promotion to The Championship by beating the Kentish town’s club on April 30.

The 42-year-old from Deveron Way in Woodthorpe, is now barred from going into an area in Rotherham within a 10-hour period every day the town’s football club is playing at home and going near any stadium where Rotherham United is playing away or any televised or international football match is taking place for 10 hours on the day of the match.

He must also hand over his passport whenever the England national team is playing abroad.

Young pleaded guilty to causing threatening, abusive words or behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence in Gillingham when he appeared before Medway Magistrates' Court.

He was made subject to a 12-month community order with 10 days’ rehabilitative activities and 150 hours’ unpaid work and was ordered to pay a £95 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Medway magistrates found that his offence was football related and made a football banning order for three years.